Telangana: Bike struck by lightning in Mancherial, two killed

Two people were dead on the spot after being hit by lightning strike here at Mancherial on Monday.

The incident took place at Mancherial railway bridge when three people on the bike were travelling. While two died on the spot, another person sustained injuries.



The police were alerted over the incident who rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Mancherial government hospital.



It is known that parts of Telangana has witnessed heavy rains in the last two days. Districts like Mancherial, Yadadri Bhongir and Jangaon received heavy rainfall along with Hyderabad. More rains are predicted in the state in the next two days

