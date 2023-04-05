Telangana BJP accuses state government of political vendetta in Bandi's arrest

State BJP charge Bandi's arrest political vendetta

Telangana is running under a feudal lords' system

Police acting under diktats of a king and a prince

Cites State Education Minister and Warangal CP claims SSC question papers not leaked

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Wednesday lashed at the State government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, saying the state is running under a feudal system and police are acting at the diktats of a king (BRS chief) and a prince.

Addressing a joint media conference, former MP Konda Visweswara Reddy and other senior BJP leaders said that initially, the police claimed that they were taking TS BJP chief Band Sanjay Kumar under preventive custody. However, later it is learned that the police wanted to slap the charge of conspiring to leak the SSC question paper against him.

The Warangal Commissioner of Police and State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday claimed that there was no leak of the SSC question papers.

The stand of the Warangal CP and the education minister raises questions over the arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar that the state government is playing vendetta politics to divert people's attention from the serious issues and by implicating the BJP and disowning its responsiblity in the leak of TSPSC and SSC question papers, they charged.