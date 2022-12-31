Telangana BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar condoles demise of PM's mother

Hyderabad: State BJP Core Committee at a virtual meeting here on Friday, chaired by party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben.

Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr K Laxman, party national vice-president D K Aruna, national general secretary and Telangana party in-charge Tarun Chug, national secretary and State joint in-charge Aravind Menon, Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao, Tamil Nadu co in-charge Dr Ponguleti Sundhakar Reddy, national executive member and MLA Eatala Rajender, national executive members AP Jitender Reddy, Dr Vivek Venkataswamy, Vijayashanti, State general secretaries G Premender Reddy, Dugyala Pradip, Bangaru Sruthi and others condoled her death.

The condolence resolution was adopted expressing its sadness; it was sent to the PM. Bandi said Modi and Heeraben's life showed the inspiring bond between a mother and son to the world. "She will be an inspiring personality", he added. "She taught discipline and societal well-being to her son and handed over a great person, like Modi, for protection of dharma and country", he added.

Eatala while expressing condolences prayed the almighty to give strength to Modi's family to overcome the loss.

State BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said Heeraben had completed her full life at 100 years of age and naturally left her physical being. Her life certainly needs to be celebrated, as it was quite eventful. To raise a son like PM Modi, "she was evidently centred on higher order values, which shaped his destiny." Heeraben's contribution to this nation is invaluable, as she presented a legendary leader like Modi. Losing one's mother is an irreparable loss. I wish PM Modi will find the strength to cope with this mammoth personal loss. Kishan Reddy said Heeraben's life was inspiring; she stayed away from all paraphernalia associated with her son when he was CM and PM. "She instilled greater values and discipline in her son and gave him to the nation"