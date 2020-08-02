Telangana BJP condoles death of AP ex-Minister Manikyala Rao

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy and Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya condoled the sudden demise of the former Andhra Pradesh Endowment Minister P Manikyala Rao on Saturday.



Dattatreya said that he had participated in the party programmes along with Mankyala Rao on several occasions. He is a well-disciplined leader in taking party activities among people. He always maintained cordial relations with everyone around him.

Kishan Reddy recalled the services of Manikyala Rao as the Andhra Pradesh BJP general secretary and the endowment minister. He conveyed condolences to the family of the BJP leader.

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, senior leader and party national executive committee member Nallu Indrasena Reddy, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and former BJP state president Dr K Laxman and State Core Committee member and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy expressed shock over the sudden demise of Manikyala Rao.

The BJP leaders said that the former minister had started his political career as an ordinary party worker and became a minister in the State cabinet. He was known as a disciplined and cordial person who worked hard for the party's development and people's betterment. "The former minister had earlier expressed that he would recoup and come out healthy from the hospital. However, the news of his sudden demise shocked at a time, when everyone hoped he will return hale and healthy," they added. The BJP leaders extended their deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.