Telangana BJP greets Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Wednesday greeted Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on successful completion of one year in office. Party's chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that the first year in office has been quite eventful. She engaged with all sections of people in the State and made Raj Bhavan accessible all and sundry.



Opposition parties in the State were given free access to reach out to the constitutional guardian of the State, to make their representations in a true democratic spirit.

He said that the Governor has taken commendable initiatives during early COVID19 lockdown phase. Besides, she has taken unprecedented actions to advice, recommend and even reprimand the state government publicly in the interest of the people of Telangana. And, Rao wished her a productive and eventful term ahead.