Telangana BJP hails Nitin Nabin’s elevation as national working president

Hyderabad: Seniorleaders of the Telangana BJP on Sunday extended their congratulations to Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement has been widely welcomed across party ranks, with leaders expressing confidence in his ability to strengthen the organisation and take it to new heights.

Taking to the social media platform X, State BJP President N Ramachender Rao wrote: “Heartfelt congratulations to @NitinNabin. Wishing you a focused, effective, and impactful tenure in service of the organisation and the nation.” Rao added that under Nabin’s guidance, the BJP will “certainly scale new heights” and further reinforce its commitment to national service.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also lauded Nabin’s elevation, describing it as a recognition of his “relentless hard work and commitment.” Reddy highlighted Nabin’s proven track record, noting his roles as National General Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM), State President of BJYM in Bihar, and party in-charge for Chhattisgarh, where he discharged responsibilities with “dedication, discipline, and notable success.” He expressed confidence that Nabin will “take the party to newer heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President J P Nadda, and other senior leaders.”

Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman joined in congratulating Nabin, wishing him success in his new role and expressing hope that his leadership will further energise the party’s organisational strength.