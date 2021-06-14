Telangana: BJP Leader Bandi Sanjay Welcomes Eatala Rajender To The Party

Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that Eatala Rajender has come out of a dictatorship rule. He said that Eetala played a key role in the Telangana movement. He welcomed him to the party on behalf of the Telangana BJP. He said only the BJP has the courage to face KCR. Sanjay said that BJP will be a platform for activists in the state and will work towards a democratic Telangana.

Along with Eatala, former MP Ramesh Rathode, former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, former JD (U) chairperson Tula Uma and Telangana RTC leader Ashwaddhama Reddy have joined the BJP. On this occasion, Eatala Rajender also spoke and said, BJP will be strengthened in Telangana. Eatala also revealed that there will be more additions to the BJP party in the coming days.



Eatala Rajender joined the BJP party in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi. After that, they went to BJP national president Jayaprakash Nadda's home and were honoured him with the party's scarf. Expressing happiness over joining the party as an active leader in Telangana, Nadda cordially invited Eatala and presented a flower bouquet.



Today marks the end of the ongoing political turmoil in Telangana which was creating noise in the news for the past few days. As expected, former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender along with his followers and close friends joined BJP party. He was accompanied by former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, JD (U) ex-chairman Tula Uma, former MP Ramesh Rathode, RTC union leader Ashwatthama Reddy, Gandra Nalini and Ande Babaiya. They joined the party in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Tarun Chugh and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay.