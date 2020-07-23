Telangana BJP leader Sudhakar Reddy seeks PMO's intervention

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader P Sudhakar Reddy has knocked on the doors of Prime Minister Office ( PMO) against the construction of Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation scheme and the enhancement of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator by the Andhra Pradesh government.



The BJP leader said that he wrote letters to PMO and Union Ministry of Water Resources demanding preventing the AP government from taking up the projects. He said the AP's proposal to take up the lift irrigation schemes on river Krishna was against the AP Reorganisation Act and Telangana will be deprived of irrigation and drinking water needs once the lift schemes are commissioned. He also pointed out that KRMB already identified the two lift schemes illegal and asked the AP government to submit DPRs.

Reddy also spoke to Telangana Irrigation Secretary Rajat Kumar over phone on Wednesday and demanded the Telangana government to fight against the AP government on the illegal projects.

The Chief Minister had announced that the TS government would approach the Supreme Court against Andhra government but no such action was initiated so far, he said and expressed serious doubts on the government's sincerity in fighting against the neighbouring State.

The BJP leader demanded the government to protect the Telangana farmers' interests and extended his support to the farming community who waged a legal battle against the AP government.