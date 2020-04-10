Telangana BJP leaders, workers step up 'Feed the Needy' programme

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leaders stepped up the "Feed the Needy' programme in response to a call given by the national leadership in the State.



While State unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been seen distributing food packets, groceries, besides, doctors kits to the health staff in Karimnagar for ten days as part of the Feed the Needy programme.

The Karimnagar MP also distributed essential commodities rice, dal, oil and other items to the poor at a community hall in Gudimalkapur in Hyderabad.

Former State BJP chief Dr K Laxman along with party leaders like party national secretary Satyakumar, State party convenor, Mahila Morcha distributed essential commodities to the poor, sanitisers and masks to the Revenue officials of Musheerabad and Himayatnagar mandals, besides reaching out to poor in Adikmet and adjoining areas.

Former BJP MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy and former MP Garikapati Mohan Rao are leading the Feed the Needy programme in the Khairatabad Assembly segment.

Apart from taking up the Feed the Needy programme daily former MLC and BJP State Core Committee member Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy adopted five poor, daily labourer families and sixteen others residing in Narsingi municipality on Thursday.

Former BJP MLA NVVS Prabhakar said that several families of priests have been suffering due to the closer of temples on account of lockdown and they are not able to receive any help from the government.

These families residing in Dr AS Rao Nagar, Maulali, Nacharam, Ramanthapur were provided with essential commodities. The BJP local leaders and cadre have joined in reaching out people who are in need at Ramnagar, Beerappa Gadda. The party leaders extended their help to the labourers from Odisha, Bihar, UP engaged in the plumbing, painting work etc, facing a tough time on account of lockdown.

BJP City president and MLLC N Ramachender Rao, who participated in the Feed the Needy programme, appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to release funds from the State Advocates Welfare Fund to the junior advocates facing hardships due to the lockdown.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy appealed to extend the insurance coverage to the working journalists on par with the medical staff working on the frontline on Covid-19 duties. He also asked the PM to grant financial assistance to the scribes.