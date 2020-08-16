Telangana BJP pays rich tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Speaking at a meeting held here on Sunday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the bold decisions of the former PM proved to the world, the country's strength and taught a lesson to Pakistan during the Kargil war besides conducting the nuclear tests at Pokhran.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre has been implementing a series of welfare and development schemes to make the country stronger and self-reliant in the spirit of the Vajpayee for the betterment of the country.

Kumar said that Vajpayee's role as a Statesman, parliamentarian will continue to inspire not only the party leadership and cadre but also to the future generations. BJP State core committee member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy recalled the great contribution and service of Vajpayee to the country's development.

Following the path shown by the late leader, PM Modi's government is relentlessly working hard for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, he added. Sudhakar Reddy appealed to people to stand by Modi for the unity, security and sovereignty of the country.

