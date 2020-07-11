Telangana: BJP refutes TRS criticism, lists steps taken to help State

Hyderabad: BJP National general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said that the demolition of Nalla Pochamma temple in Secretariat signifies that the days are numbered for the TRS government in the State.



Addressing party workers at the Jana Samvad virtual rally of combined Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts on Friday, he criticised the Telangana government for miserably failing in tackling the Covid crisis in the State.

He refuted the criticism that the Centre is not helping the State by listing out various steps and measures taken by the Centre in helping Telangana.

Rao claimed that the State benefitted more in the last six years than what it had got during the 60 years of the Congress rule at the Centre. He rolled out the details of the central assistance to various projects, development works, welfare measures, etc. Rao lashed at the TRS chief for missing from the action at a time when people are facing Covid crisis and said, "We will expose KCR before the people." Adding that the brazen act of demolition of Nalla Pochamma temple in the Secretariat is a sign that the days of the TRS government are numbered, he pointed out.

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the Chief Minister of running appeasement policies and Hindus at the receiving end due to the stepmotherly treatment in the TRS government rule.