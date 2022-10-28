Telangana BJP releases charge-sheet against TRS

Munugodu/Hyderabad: State BJP on Thursday released a charge-sheet against the TRS government explaining how Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his party were trying to deceive people of Munugodu.

Addressing a joint media conference here with TS party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri said the government which had promised to come to rescue of farmers under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) to provide better prices to their agri produce has not given a single rupee in the past eight and half years.

Similarly, it did not provide a single rupee to farmers during natural calamities. More than 50 per cent of voters in Munugodu are dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods.

He asked whether the government could bring even a single agri-based industry to Telangana.

The MP stated that the Centre has earmarked Rs 1 lakh crore for agriculture infrastructure development. "While other States are availing the scheme and farmers in there are benefitting, KCR or the Agriculture minister have not even sent an application to avail funds to benefit the State farmers.

On job creation, he pointed out that the CM had announced to fill one lakh vacant jobs; but did not fill even a single job. Besides, he failed to provide the promised unemployment allowance to jobless graduates. Regarding the 10 per cent reservations for STs, he asked where KCR would provide it without passing a resolution in the Assembly.

Arvind claimed that the education sector in the State has gone haywire, while pointing out how the government failed to implement its electoral promise of free KG to PG, releasing SC and ST scholarships and fulfilling its commitment to fee reimbursement scheme.

"The government is not in a position even to use the Rs 9,500 crore provided by the Centre under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan". He demanded that the CM and Minister KTR should explain why they have not utilised it.

He charged that while "beer and biryanai" is being distributed with no limits to lure voters in Munugodu, "students in IIT, Basara, and other educational institutions are suffering with inspects and lizards surfacing in their food." While the situation in universities turned worse due to lack of faculty and new courses; no new educational institutions have come up in Munugodu, he pointed out.

Recalling the CM's promise to construct NIMS-like super speciality hospital in every assembly constituency, Arvind said while people across several States had utilised the benefits of the Ayushman Barat Scheme during Covid, the government had denied it to the beneficiaries in the State.

The MP said free power to the agri sector is given only for five-six hours. But, in the name of free power, the government had drowned power utilities in debt of Rs 60,000 crore.

He asked people of Munugodu to see the false promises made by the TRS and the CM during the earlier by-polls to win them and only to forget them once elected.