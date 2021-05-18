Telangana: Black Fungus Cases In The State Are Creating A Tension Aura

The spread and severity of the Covid-19 disease have increased more than the first wave. Overdose of steroids as part of Covid-19 treatment to temporarily suppress the immune system. Thus the black fungus is slowly attacking the patients who recovered from the novel virus.



On the one hand, the whole country is being shaken by the corona, along with the black fungus is also chasing the Covid-19 victims. Medical experts say that the high use of steroids as part of corona treatment can lead to this fungus. Immunity is reduced in those whose corona is cured. The risk of contracting black fungus is high at that time. Although it is not a new virus, it is spreading across the country during this corona period. Therefore, doctors say that even if the corona is reduced, the victims need to be tested for the presence of black fungus.



Patients with malignant black fungus are losing their eyesight. The growing number of fungus cases in AP is a cause for concern. The AP Medical and Health Department has so far identified 9 black fungus cases in the state. The cases were reported in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Guntur, West Godavari and Kurnool. 6 deaths appear to have occurred. However, some allege that there have been 100 cases so far. All of these cases are corona victims who came out after recovering from it.



The government has officially announced the number of black fungus cases in AP. In Telangana, however, the government has not yet announced the number of cases of black fungus. But, the symptoms of black fungus are causing a stir in some parts of Telangana. Black fungus cases are rampant in Adilabad, Khammam and Rajanna Sirisilla districts. The Telangana Public Health Department said it had instructed all public and private hospitals on precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of the disease. Koti ENT Hospital and Gandhi Hospital have been set up to provide free treatment to those affected by the disease.



According to reports in the country so far, almost half of those infected have lost their lives. One-third of those infected lose their sight. Some people have symptoms such as swelling of the face, complete closure of one side of the nose, swelling of the eyes and black spots on the limbs on vital examination. Doctors are using steroid drugs to help people recover from Covid-19, especially those with a severe diabetic problem. Most of these people seem to have this infection. Doctors are concerned that there is a shortage of drugs to control black fungus.