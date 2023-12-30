Telangana Board of Intermediate extends deadline for payment of exam fee

The Telangana Board of Intermediate has announced an extension of the deadline for payment of exam fees, including the late fee, for both the first and second year of the General and Vocational sections.

The new deadline is January 3. Students are required to pay a fee of Rs.2500, along with the late fee, within this extended deadline.

As of now, out of 10,59,233 students who have taken admission in intermediate courses, 9,77,040 have already paid the fee.

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate has announced the schedule for the examinations to begin from February 28. The Board also announced that the practical exams for intermediate second year will be held from February 1.