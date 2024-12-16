Live
NTR Vaidya Seva services in Ramesh Hospitals soon
The Managing Director of Aster Ramesh Hospitals Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu announced his ambitions to pro-vide scientific, advanced, transparent and cost-effective healthcare services for the people by incorporating artifi-cial intelligence and drone technology.
Marking its 36th anniversary, Aster Ramesh Hospitals launched ‘AP Get Healthy’ a comprehensive healthcare ini-tiative, in line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ideology of ‘Healthier, Wealthier and Happier Andhra Pra-desh’ as part of Vision @2047.
As part of the initiative, the hospital conducted a mega free super specialty camp at its premises in Ongole on Sunday and the doctors from their Guntur and Vijayawada branches joined the local experts in conducting tests and providing medicines for the needy. About 800 people uti-lised the mega camp services.
Speaking on the occasion, the hospital’s chief cardiologist and Managing Director Ramesh Babu outlined an ambitious plan to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality. He announced plans to expand its current capacity in On-gole from 200 to 300 beds and introducing specialised ser-vices such as pediatric cardiac treatments.
He also announced that they are soon introducing Dr NTR Vaidya Seva services in Ongole.