Telangana budget: 3 BJP MLAs suspended from legislative assembly

Telangana assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday suspended three BJP MLAs for objecting they objected the budget to be presented by the Finance minister Harish Rao.



MLAs Eatala Rajender, Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao were suspended. The speaker announced that the MLAs will be under suspension until the budget sessions of Telangana are ended.



Before the budget session, the three MLAs offered tributes to the martyrs at Gun Park and then staged a protest outside the assembly wearing black scarfs. MLA Eatala Rajender said that even if there are only three BJP leaders in the assembly, the support of people of the state is towards BJP.



"The Chief Minister is acting unconstitutionally by not according any respect to the state governor and is showing lawlessness on the pretext of 'Golden Telangana'," said BJP MLA Raja Singh.

