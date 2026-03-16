Telangana budget to be presented on March 20

Hyderabad: Telangana's Budget for 2026-27 will be presented in the state Assembly on March 20.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka, who is also the Finance Minister, will present the budget in the Assembly, while Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu will present the budget in the Legislative Council the same day.

The discussion on the budget will be held from March 23 to March 26. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

The budget session of the state legislature began on Monday with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla’s address to the joint session of both houses.

There will be a discussion on Tuesday and Wednesday (March 17 and 18) on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address.

There will be a holiday on March 19 on account of Ugadi. There will be no sitting on March 21 and 22 on account of Eid and Sunday, respectively.

The Congress government is planning to conduct the budget session till March 31. Other parties suggested that the proceedings should be conducted on Sundays as well.

They suggested that both houses should run on all days except Ugadi, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Rama Navami.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar attended the BAC meeting.

Main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was represented by its deputy leader T. Harish Rao and MLA KP Vivekanand Goud.

From Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy attended the meeting.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and Communist Party of India (CPI) MLA K. Sambasiva Rao were also present.

BJP leader Maheshwar Reddy demanded that the government should conduct the session for at least 30 days. He alleged that the government is cutting down the duration of the session to escape discussion on people’s issues.