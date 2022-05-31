Telangana: Bus Bhavan lit up to raise awareness on Huntington disease

Hyderabad: Expressing solidarity with the patients of Huntington disease (a genetically degenerative ailment), TSRTC chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and Managing Director VC Sajjanar said for the first time in the State, Bus Bhavan, the headquarters of TSRTC would be lit up symbolically in purple and blue on Tuesday.

They said this would raise awareness about the HD and help make connections and receive community support and move forward with pride and dignity for silently suffering patients.

Sajjanar said May is designated as Huntington Disease Awareness Month. "It is a matter of pride and privilege to be associated with Huntington Disease Society of India (HDSI)".

Explaining the importance of color light up, he said blue lighting represents adult HD while purple stands for juvenile HD (below 18 years).

HDSI Vice President, Medical Specialist Dr Nikhil said the disease causes gradual deterioration of nerves in brain, leading to symptoms, such as uncontrollable body movements (chorea), changes in behaviour, and loss of thinking.

He said although medicine to eradicate the disease is not yet available, it is possible that some medicines can reduce the severity of the disease symptoms and provide a better quality of life. "The prevalence of HD disease in the country is progressing and one needs to be aware of its deleterious effects as 50 per cent of patients inherit it from parents. The juvenile HD is a cause of concern as the mortality rate is also gradually rising."

Awareness about the HD is an antidote and helps a patient gain support from communities in which they live, he said.