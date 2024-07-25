Telangana Cabinet Approves Budget for 2024-25

In a significant development, the Telangana state cabinet convened under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to approve the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. The cabinet meeting took place in the assembly committee hall, setting the stage for the upcoming budget presentation.

Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is scheduled to present the budget in the Legislative Assembly, while Minister Sridhar Babu will present it in the Legislative Council at 12 noon.

The budget meetings in the Telangana Assembly are set to continue until August 2. Notably, the Assembly will observe a holiday on August 26, with budget discussions planned for August 27. A weekend break on August 28 will precede the introduction of various bills on August 29 and 30. Among these, a Currency Bill is expected to be presented to the House on August 31. Additionally, further bills will be introduced on August 1 and 2.