Telangana cabinet likely to be reshuffled next month

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao likely to reshuffle Telangana cabinet after one and half year of cabinet expansion.

It is believed that Chief Minister is working on reshuffling the cabinet and is set take a final decision after April 17 i.e., after Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll and MLC elections in the state.

The last cabinet expansion was done in September 2019 when the Chief Minister inducted six ministers. According to sources, the cabinet reshuffle to take place in next month.

The names doing rounds for the ministerial berth include legislative chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, former MP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former minister and Jadcherla MLC Laxma Reddy, Hanamkonda MLA Dasayam Vinay Bhaskar, Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju, Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik and Chennur MLA Balka Suman.