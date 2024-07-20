Live
Telangana cabinet to meet on July 25, to discuss on budget
The Telangana Council of Ministers is set to convene on the 25th of this month, where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will preside over a meeting in the assembly committee hall at 9 am. One of the main agenda items for the meeting is the approval of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
In preparation for the budget discussions, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari held a meeting with senior officials from various departments on Saturday. Instructions were given to provide prompt and thorough responses to any questions or queries raised by assembly members during the meetings.
The Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on the 23rd of this month at 11 am, with Governor CP Radhakrishnan expected to address both Houses. Council meetings will commence on the following day, the 24th, as announced by the Assembly Secretary.