Telangana cabinet to meet today, to take a decision on Dalit Bandhu and job notification

The Telangana cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be held at Pragati Bhavan today in the afternoon. The meeting, which will be held at 2 pm, will discuss several key issues. The meeting will mainly focus on filling up government jobs, Huzurabad by-election, and Dalit Bandhu. Authorities, meanwhile, have already identified more than 60,000 job vacancies across the state.

It is learned that notifications will be issued after the Cabinet approves the calculation of posts and vacancies in line with the new zonal policy. The government is likely to release notifications by the end of this month.



Meanwhile, the cabinet will finalise the guidelines for the Dalit Bond Scheme and the orders are likely to be issued in the wake of Huzurabad being selected as a pilot project. The state revenue aspects and the setting up of food processing industries would also be discussed in the cabinet.



On the other hand, the cabinet is likely to take a decision on the gazette notification issued by the Union Ministry of Water Resources finalising the scope of the Krishna and Godavari river management board. The cabinet has met thrice in July and took key decisions. However, today's cabinet meeting has more importance as it would take a call on the crucial issues.