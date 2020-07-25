Telangana: Car with woman inside swept away as river overflows in Gadwal district

Telangana: A car with a woman inside the vehicle swept away after a canal overflowed with the rainwater here at Jogulamba-Gadwal district on Friday evening. The woman has not been traced yet.

The incident occurred when the woman, her husband and a friend were heading to Hyderabad from Bengaluru. Two members got down from the car after noticing the canal overflowing with rainwater at Kallugotla and the woman tried to pass the car over the culvert to reach the highway.

She swept away along with the car in the flash flood in front of her husband Shivakumar Reddy. As the canal is overflowing, efforts to rescue the woman gone in vain. She is yet to be traced. The woman was identified as Sindhu Reddy.

On the other hand, vehicular movement between Alampur and Raichur has been suspended after the road damaged due to the overflowing of Bonkuru canal.

All the canals and rivers in Telangana are flooded with rainwater due to the incessant rainfall for the last few days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall would lash Telangana for the next two days.