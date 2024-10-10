Telangana Celebrates Bathukamma with Grandeur; Festivities Light Up Hyderabad's Tank Bund

Hyderabad: The vibrant festival of Bathukamma was celebrated with grandeur across Telangana, with the state coming alive with songs, dances, and festivities. The highlight of the celebrations took place at the historic Tank Bund in Hyderabad, where the *Saddula Bathukamma* event was held in all its traditional splendor.

Women dressed in colorful attire gathered in large numbers, singing Bathukamma songs and performing the traditional dance around the beautifully arranged floral stacks, symbolizing the cultural essence of Telangana. The festive atmosphere was palpable, as the streets resonated with folk songs and laughter, showcasing the unity and spirit of the people.

Bathukamma, a festival dedicated to the goddess Gauri, is celebrated with immense devotion by women who create floral arrangements and offer prayers for the well-being of their families. This year, the celebrations reached new heights, with participation across all districts, marking the culmination of the nine-day festival.

The Telangana government made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities, with special lighting and security at major venues, especially at Tank Bund. The vibrant display of tradition and culture at the event reflected the rich heritage of the region and brought together people from all walks of life to celebrate Telangana’s pride and joy—Bathukamma.

As the festival draws to a close, the spirit of Bathukamma continues to spread across the state, fostering a sense of togetherness and cultural pride.