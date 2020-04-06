Telangana: Cement industry workers go jobless in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts

Nalgonda / Suryapet: Workers and lorry transporters associated with cement industries in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts were severely hit by the lockdown as the production in industries was stopped since March 21. As any as 3,500 direct and indirect workers of cement industries and about 12,000 drivers, helpers and cleaners became jobless.

According to the reliable sources, about 12,000 to 15,000 workers and transport staff of 12 major cement industries and 200 workers of ancillary units (Poultry grid units) have lost their employment during the lockdown as the cement industry does not fall under essential services. Of the two major cement industries - Penna and India cements - in Damarcherla mandal of Nalgonda district, only one unit of India cements is functioning and 50 out of the total 300 daily labourers are getting job.

During normal days, on an average 500 lorries will transport cement to the distributors from these industries and they were also affected. As many as 1,000 direct and indirect workers are getting employment from these two major cement industries. Even though these two cement industries have railway tracks from nearest Vishnupuram railway station, loads not being lifted as goods trains of essential commodities are running on the tracks.

In Suryapet district, 10 medium and large cement industries are running along Krishna river belt of Mattampally and erstwhile Mellachervu and Palakeedu mandal in the district with about 2,000 direct and indirect workers. About 300 lorries per industry were engaged to transport raw and finished products. Also 20 ancillary poultry grid units, which have been providing jobs to 10 persons each, were also forced to shut down as main cement industries remain closed under lock down.