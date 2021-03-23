Telangana: Centre denying State aerospace corridor

Telangana: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao informed the upper house that Hyderabad city was turning out to be a hub for aerospace sector. During the budget session, the minster explained to the Legislative Council that the stable government and able leadership was a key for growth. Hyderabad city was becoming a hub for aerospace sector with the government taking all necessary steps, he informed.

The Minster stated that soon they were going to start a dedicated aerospace hub in Adibhatla area near the city. He urged the Centre again to allot a defence corridor for the city of Hyderabad. However, the Centre is least bothered in this regard as it offers priority for politics instead of country's advantages.

However unmindful of that, the Telangana government would continue to exert pressure on the Centre to set up a defence corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru city, the minister said. Due to government policies the aerospace, engineering and material and manufacturing sectors are fast developing to give about 5000 jobs and employment opportunities.

The government is coming up with proactive policies for industrial growth and all-round development the minister maintained. The minister further stated that the Centre is in denial mood to allot defence corridor to the state of Telangana. Hyderabad city is capable of forming out a defence corridor as it boats of all facilities, he remarked. However, the Centre is not according the same to the city despite repeated reminders.