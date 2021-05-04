Telangana clocks 6,876 COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana registered 6,876 fresh coronavirus casestaking the tally to over 4.63 lakh while the toll stood at 2476 with 59 more casualties.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1029, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 502 and Rangareddy 387, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 PM on May 3.



The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,63,361 while with 7,432 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,81,365.



The state has 79,520 active cases and nearly 71,000 samples were tested on Monday.



Cumulatively, over 1.31 crore samples have been tested.



The samples tested per million population was over 3.54 lakh, the bulletin said.



The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.



The recovery rate in Telangana was 82.30 per cent, while it was 81.8 per cent in the country.

