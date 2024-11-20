Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy Marks One Year of Governance

Warangal: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy celebrated the first anniversary of his government’s administration with a series of key announcements, reaffirming his commitment to the welfare of farmers and the state's overall development. Speaking at the "Praja Palana – Praja Vijayotsavalu" event on Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, CM Revanth Reddy stressed that the government would continue to prioritize the loan waiver for farmers and uphold its promises for social and economic progress.

Loan Waiver for Farmers: A Government Priority

In a powerful address, CM Revanth Reddy clarified the state government's commitment to the farming community. "It is the responsibility of the public government to waive loans for eligible farmers. As promised, we have already waived loans worth ₹18,000 crores for 22 lakh farmer families. If we give our word, we stand by it—every farmer will receive their loan waiver. Please correct any discrepancies in your bank accounts and do not believe false claims regarding loan waivers. We will always be there to support you," he emphasized.

Revanth Reddy also spoke candidly about the state's financial situation, noting the challenges they faced in meeting their promises while managing public finances. "Telangana generates ₹18,500 crores in revenue every month, of which ₹6,500 crores are spent on salaries and pensions. An additional ₹6,500 crores go toward servicing the ₹7 lakh crore debt from the previous government. Despite these challenges, we have made every effort to provide loan waivers to our farmers."

Empowering Women: A Focus on Social Welfare

In his address at the "Indira Mahila Shakti Sabha" held in Warangal, Revanth Reddy launched the Indira Women’s Power Centers across 22 districts, aiming to empower women through economic independence and social recognition.

Alongside Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers, CM Revanth Reddy also distributed loans and insurance checks to women’s self-help groups. He highlighted a major initiative that would further benefit these groups—agreements between DISCOMs and the SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) to enable the purchase of solar power for women-led initiatives.

Agricultural Achievements and Welfare

CM Revanth Reddy took pride in the state's agricultural achievements, stating, "Telangana has set new records in rice production. In 66 lakh acres, we harvested 1.53 crore metric tonnes of rice. This year, we are the only state to give a ₹500 bonus per quintal of rice on top of the MSP (Minimum Support Price)."

He reiterated the importance of continuing to support the agricultural sector, stating that such policies were vital for ensuring food security and improving the livelihoods of farmers in the state.

Infrastructure and Industrial Development

In his speech, Revanth Reddy also spoke about his government's plans for transforming Telangana’s infrastructure and industrial landscape. “Warangal, once neglected, will now receive the attention it deserves. If we develop Warangal, it will be like developing half of Telangana,” he said, emphasizing that the region’s growth was critical to the state’s overall development.

He outlined plans to establish airports in Warangal, Kothagudem, Ramagundam, and Adilabad, to attract investments, create jobs, and enhance connectivity. Additionally, the Chief Minister mentioned the development of national-level industries, the improvement of the Kakatiya University, and other infrastructure projects as part of the government's vision for the future.

Celebrating Telangana’s Legacy

Revanth Reddy also paid tribute to the iconic freedom fighter and poet, Kaloji Narayana Rao, who symbolized Telangana's spirit. "The world knows Telangana through Kaloji. We honor his legacy and continue to work for the welfare of the people," he said.

Finally, he made a heartfelt commitment to the people of Telangana, stating, “For the next four crore children of Telangana, I will work tirelessly, 18 hours a day. I will dedicate myself to the service of Telangana with my last breath, my last ounce of energy.”

As the state government marked its first year in office, CM A. Revanth Reddy’s speech showcased his government's ongoing focus on farmer welfare, women’s empowerment, and large-scale infrastructure projects. His emphasis on fulfilling promises made to the people of Telangana, despite fiscal challenges, underlined his determination to transform the state into a hub of industrial and agricultural growth while prioritizing social justice and economic welfare for all.