Telangana CM expresses shock over plane crash

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed profound shock and sorrow over the unfortunate accident involving Air India Flight A171, which occurred during take-off from Ahmedabad en route to London.

The Chief Minister noted that, according to initial reports, there were over 200 passengers on board. He offered prayers for the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew members involved in the incident.

Revanth Reddy urged the central government to undertake swift and effective relief measures to support the victims and their families.