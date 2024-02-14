Telangana CM hits out at KCR for using ‘intemperate language’

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday slammed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for using ‘intemperate language’ against him.

The Chief Minister took strong objection to some remarks made by his predecessor at a public meeting at Nalgonda on Tuesday and dared him to come to the Assembly and participate in the debate on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project.

Intervening during a debate on Vote-on-Account Budget, the Chief Minister asked if there should be a debate on the language used by KCR against him at the Nalgonda meeting.

“Can a person who held the posts of central minister, chief minister, state minister, MP and MLA use such language against the chief minister who has been elected by the people,” Revanth Reddy asked.

He stated that people taught a lesson to BRS leaders but they had still not come to their senses.

On KCR’s allegation of a conspiracy to kill him, Revanth Reddy asked, “Where is the need to kill you. Will somebody kill a dead snake?”

Revanth Reddy alleged that KCR was running away from his responsibility as Leader of Opposition as he was scared of his corruption in the Kaleshwaram project getting exposed.

Stating that the government was ready for a debate on the Kaleshwaram project and Godavari waters, he dared KCR to come to the Assembly and participate in the debate.

“If he is honest and has not resorted to corruption, he should come to the Assembly,” the Chief Minister said.

On KCR’s allegation that the state government deliberately did not fill Medigadda barrage (a part of Kaleshwaram project), Revanth Reddy asked how it was possible to fill a sinking barrage.

He asked KCR and Harish Rao if they were ready to take the responsibility of filling the Medigadda barrage and lift the water to Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

Revanth Reddy, who along with ministers and MLAs of Congress, AIMIM and CPI had visited Medigadda, reiterated the allegation that Rs.94,000 crore of public money was wasted in the Kaleshwaram project.

Some of the remarks made by Revanth Reddy against KCR evoked a strong reaction from BRS legislators, who staged a walk out from the House.

After coming out, the BRS MLAs tried to proceed towards Media Point in the Assembly premises to address newspersons, but were stopped by security personnel and police saying it can’t be used when the House is in session.

BRS legislators including former ministers KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao had an argument with the policemen posted there.

The BRS leaders alleged that the state government was trying to muzzle their voice. He said that they staged a walk out as they were not given an opportunity to respond to the remarks made by the Chief Minister and when they wanted to speak at Media Point they were stopped from doing so.

