Telangana CM KCR announces 152 crore for infrastructural development

Kamareddy: Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao announced the release of Rs 152 crore for infrastructure development in Kamareddy town as well as Banswada, Ellareddy and 525 villages in the district. On Sunday, Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao formally inaugurated the Integrated District Office Complex building. Speaking on the occasion, he assured that a government medical college would be set up in the district from next academic year.



The CM said, a traffic police station would be set up in Kamareddy. He also added Rs 50 crore would be released to Kamareddy town, Rs 25 crore to Banswada and Rs 25 crore to Ellareddy. Similarly, KCR said Rs 10 lakh would be released to each of the 525 villages in the district. CM KCR expressed hope that the land dispute with Dharani portal would end.

Many losses were incurred by the farmers due to the VRO system, he said welfare development would be provided to the people of Telangana on two levels. He assured the people that there would be no electricity cuts in life.

Chandrashekar Rao said that besides welfare schemes like free electricity Raithubhandu and farmers' insurance, he was also trying to stabilise irrigated land for agriculture.