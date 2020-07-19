Telangana CM KCR effects changes to new Secretariat design

Hyderabad: With the demolition of the old Secretariat building almost complete, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave final touches to the design of the new Secretariat complex.



It is learnt that the Chief Minister wanted a change in the front elevation of the complex and finalised the spots to construct the places of worship in the complex.

It may be mentioned here that during the demolition of the secretariat, temple, masjid and church were damaged inviting criticism from the Opposition. The Chief Minister had made it clear that new and more spacious religious structures would be constructed in the new complex.

KCR also consulted a few noted historians and architects who are familiar with Telangana culture and traditions and sought their suggestions to reflect the "Spirit of Telangana" in the entire structure of the new Secretariat.

The Chief Minister has convened a high-level meeting with top engineers of Roads and Buildings department on Tuesday to discuss the design and his vision about the new Secretariat complex.

He is likely to display a replica of the proposed new complex during the meeting. It will be fully Vaastu compliant and reflect the pride, prestige and grandeur of the Telangana culture and life, a senior official said. The meeting will discuss about the exteriors and interiors of the new Secretariat with R and B officials.

Later, the proposals will be put before the State Cabinet for approval. Once the Cabinet approves it, tenders would be called and the works are likely to begin around first week of August. The works to clear the debris of the old Secretariat are likely to be completed in the next two or three days.