Telangana CM KCR expresses shock over the death of Sri Pranab Mukherjee

Chief Minister SrI K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed deep shock over the death of former President "Bharata Ratna" Sri Pranab Mukherjee. The CM said it was unfortunate that the best efforts put in by doctors for the past several weeks, to save the life of ailing former President did not succeed. The CM said that Sri Pranab Mukherjee had a special affinity with the Telangana issue. Sri KCR reminded that Sri Pranab Mukherjee who headed the Committee on separate Telangana State issue formed by the then UPA government, had the distinction of signing the formation of Telangana State Bill.

"The former President used to say that there was justice in demand for a separate Telangana statehood and he used to offer several useful suggestions to me. Sri Pranab Mukherjee bestowed special praise on me saying that very few leaders have the rare opportunity of seeing the movement launched by them reaching its goal and he said I am privileged to have that rare opportunity and greatness," the CM said.

Referring to the book The Coalition Years written by Sri Pranab Da, the CM recalled that the Telangana statehood issue was also mentioned in the book. In the book, Sri Pranab Mukherjee also narrated an incident where I emphatically said that was only interested in Telangana issue but would not care for any portfolio. The former president visited the Yadadri temple complex and congratulated for the renovation works going on there at the site. The CM said in Sri Pranab Mukherjee's death there was a void in the country's political arena, which cannot be filled. On his personal behalf, on behalf of people in Telangana State, the CM paid rich tributes to the departed soul. The CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.