Telangana: CM KCR slams Congress and BJP, alleges centre taking away states' powers

The discussion over Palle Pragati and Pattana Pragati was held in the Telangana assembly on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister KCR made crucial comments and said that the BJP and Congress have been reducing the rights of the states. The CM revealed that he was saying this as a regional party president and as the state chief minister. He said that most of the funds going to the centre from Telangana and receiving fewer funds. He said the states would fight with the Centre to protect their rights.



KCR mentioned that Tamil Nadu CM Stalin had written a letter to him in this regard. He expresses displeasure that centre has been pulling the states' rights from Indira Gandhi to till today. The CM said that if the states had to fight for their rights, they would fight uncompromisingly with the Centre.



He said that villages are being developed in Telangana under the name of Plan Your Village. He said 2 lakh 33 thousand polls have been set up through the Palle Pragati and Pattana Pragati program and asserted that the villages in Telangana has a panchayat secretary like nowhere else in India. "The past governments did not plant trees and did not develop them which is being done by the TRS government," KCR said. The chief minister said that the development of the state would have been better if the pandemic had not occurred.