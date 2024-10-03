Live
- UNRWA chief warns of spreading hunger crisis in Gaza
- Massive Cutout Collapses in Gadwal, Injuring Woman: Locals Criticize Growing Trend of Self-Promotion
- Securing the Future: How Cloud Solutions are Enhancing Data Security and Privacy for Government Agencies
- NAVIGATING MENTAL EXHAUSTION: HOW TO GET PAST RECURRING BURNOUTS
- Investors lose Rs 10 lakh crore amid Middle East conflict
- Dahod rape-murder case: Gujarat Police file 1,700-page charge sheet
- Nitin Gadkari personally looking into Majuli Bridge issue: Assam CM
- Transforming the Future of Healthcare through Copper Nanoparticles
- 46 killed, 85 injured from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon over past 24 hours: Ministry
- Imran Khan spewing hate and division, acting like Central Asian invaders: Nawaz Sharif
Just In
Telangana CM Launches 'One State One Card' Pilot Program
The Telangana government has initiated the 'One State One Card' pilot program, aimed at streamlining family welfare schemes through a digital platform.
Hyderabad : The Telangana government has initiated the 'One State One Card' pilot program, aimed at streamlining family welfare schemes through a digital platform. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially launched the Family Digital Card project as part of this initiative.
Under the pilot program, a comprehensive family survey will be conducted in one village from each constituency and one ward in urban areas. The Telangana government has set a five-day deadline for the completion of the survey, with officials instructed to ensure efficiency and accuracy.
This initiative is expected to simplify access to various government services for families, offering a unified card that integrates multiple welfare schemes. The program aims to promote transparency and ensure that benefits reach eligible families without any administrative hurdles.