Telangana CM Launches 'One State One Card' Pilot Program

The Telangana government has initiated the 'One State One Card' pilot program, aimed at streamlining family welfare schemes through a digital platform.

Hyderabad : The Telangana government has initiated the 'One State One Card' pilot program, aimed at streamlining family welfare schemes through a digital platform. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially launched the Family Digital Card project as part of this initiative.

Under the pilot program, a comprehensive family survey will be conducted in one village from each constituency and one ward in urban areas. The Telangana government has set a five-day deadline for the completion of the survey, with officials instructed to ensure efficiency and accuracy.

This initiative is expected to simplify access to various government services for families, offering a unified card that integrates multiple welfare schemes. The program aims to promote transparency and ensure that benefits reach eligible families without any administrative hurdles.

