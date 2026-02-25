Telangana CM Meets Adobe CEO to Discuss Future Opportunities

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a meeting with Adobe CEO and Telangana Rising-2047 Vision Board Member Shantanu Narayen at his residence in Jubilee Hills. The discussion centred on global trends, opportunities, and the government’s future plans.

During the meeting, they talked about global manufacturing, green energy, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on employment, and the importance of skilling and re-skilling the workforce. CM Revanth Reddy expressed his vision to develop Telangana as a manufacturing hub, emphasising the need to attract major companies to the state.

He also discussed the influence of the AI revolution on the economy and the potential for Telangana to harness AI effectively in the near future. The Chief Minister requested Shantanu Narayen’s continued cooperation to advance Telangana’s development.