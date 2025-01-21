Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Private Rocket Manufacturing Unit by Skyroot Aerospace

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced a significant collaboration with Skyroot Aerospace to establish an integrated private rocket manufacturing, integration, and testing unit in the state. The agreement was signed in Davos in the presence of the Chief Minister and Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace will invest approximately ₹500 crore in the facility, which is expected to position Telangana as a hub for private space activities.

Expressing his pride, CM Revanth Reddy stated, “It is a moment of great honor that a company from Hyderabad is achieving milestones in the advanced space sector. The youth of Telangana have demonstrated exceptional talent globally, and Skyroot Aerospace’s investment is a testament to their capabilities.”

Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted that the government’s partnership with Skyroot underscores its strategic vision for the space sector. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to making Hyderabad a central hub for private space initiatives,” he added.

Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. “We are thrilled to work with the Telangana government under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy. This initiative aligns with the goals of ‘Telangana Rising’ and ‘Hyderabad Rising.’ We are excited to contribute to the state’s growth in space technology,” he said.

This collaboration not only advances Telangana’s standing in cutting-edge space technology but also solidifies its reputation as a preferred destination for innovation and investment in emerging industries.