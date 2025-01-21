Live
- JEE Mains Begins Tomorrow: Two Sessions Daily Until January 30
- Kaleshwaram Commission to Question Agency Firms Over the Next Three Days in Hyderabad
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Secures Key Deal with Unilever at World Economic Forum
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Private Rocket Manufacturing Unit by Skyroot Aerospace
- Two School Students from Telangana won the Performer Award at Grand National Finals of SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2024
- Hyundai Motor India Limited commits to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by localizing over 1,200 key components and EV battery-packs
- One Point One Solutions signs term sheet to acquire US based healthcare company for $45 Million
- HDFC Life Announces Corporate Agency Tie-up With CARS24 Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Joju George’s Pani becomes a sensation on Sony LIV, ranks #2 on Google Trends
- Lexus India ‘Makes Luxury Personal’ at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Just In
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Private Rocket Manufacturing Unit by Skyroot Aerospace
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced a significant collaboration with Skyroot Aerospace to establish an integrated private rocket manufacturing, integration, and testing unit in the state
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced a significant collaboration with Skyroot Aerospace to establish an integrated private rocket manufacturing, integration, and testing unit in the state. The agreement was signed in Davos in the presence of the Chief Minister and Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.
Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace will invest approximately ₹500 crore in the facility, which is expected to position Telangana as a hub for private space activities.
Expressing his pride, CM Revanth Reddy stated, “It is a moment of great honor that a company from Hyderabad is achieving milestones in the advanced space sector. The youth of Telangana have demonstrated exceptional talent globally, and Skyroot Aerospace’s investment is a testament to their capabilities.”
Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted that the government’s partnership with Skyroot underscores its strategic vision for the space sector. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to making Hyderabad a central hub for private space initiatives,” he added.
Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. “We are thrilled to work with the Telangana government under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy. This initiative aligns with the goals of ‘Telangana Rising’ and ‘Hyderabad Rising.’ We are excited to contribute to the state’s growth in space technology,” he said.
This collaboration not only advances Telangana’s standing in cutting-edge space technology but also solidifies its reputation as a preferred destination for innovation and investment in emerging industries.