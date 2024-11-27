Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Directs Swift Grain Procurement to Aid Farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has issued clear instructions to district collectors and officials to expedite the grain procurement process, ensuring farmers face no difficulties. Addressing district collectors through a video conference from Delhi, accompanied by Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of timely completion of procurement and strict action against fraudulent millers.

Major Directives:

- Efficient Procurement and Payments: CM Revanth Reddy stressed the segregation of fine and coarse rice varieties during procurement. He directed officials to ensure that farmers selling their produce at procurement centers receive immediate payments. The government's provision of an additional ₹500 per quintal for fine rice varieties has been met with widespread appreciation among farmers.

- Market Stability for Farmers: Highlighting the importance of farmer welfare, the Chief Minister assured that crops would be purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) whenever market rates fall below it. He urged officials to instill confidence among farmers by guaranteeing fair prices.

- Production and Procurement Updates: With paddy cultivated across 66 lakh acres in Telangana, the Chief Minister noted that harvesting is still pending for 20 lakh acres. He directed authorities to ensure a smooth process for completing procurement across the state.

- Tackling Illegal Activities: Revanth Reddy expressed concerns over illegal grain imports from neighboring states, attributed to Telangana’s bonus for fine rice varieties. He instructed officials to remain vigilant and take strict measures to prevent such malpractice.

- Field Monitoring and Reporting: In-charge ministers and district officials were asked to conduct field visits to monitor grain procurement activities and submit daily progress reports to ensure accountability and transparency.

Farmer Festival in Mahabubnagar

The Chief Minister also announced a grand farmer festival to be held in Mahabubnagar on November 30. The three-day event, starting on November 28, will include an agricultural exhibition showcasing advanced techniques, mechanization, and interactive sessions with model farmers. The festival aims to educate and inspire farmers while celebrating their contributions to Telangana’s agricultural sector.

Participation in the Meeting

The video conference saw the participation of ministers Thummala Nageshwar Rao, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Jupally Krishna Rao, along with Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and district collectors. The collaborative efforts of these officials are expected to strengthen the state’s agricultural policies and support systems.

Commitment to Farmers

“Our government prioritizes the well-being of farmers and aims to resolve their challenges promptly. By ensuring swift grain procurement, immediate payments, and strict enforcement against malpractice, we are committed to creating a supportive ecosystem for our farmers,” CM Revanth Reddy stated during the conference.