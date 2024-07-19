  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka reviews on Integrated Residential Schools

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka reviews on Integrated Residential Schools
x
Highlights

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday conducted a review of the process of setting up SC, ST and BC minority Gurukuls at one place under the name of "Integrated Residential Campus".

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday conducted a review of the process of setting up SC, ST and BC minority Gurukuls at one place under the name of "Integrated Residential Campus". The aim of this initiative is to provide education with advanced facilities and foster a sense of equality among students.

The government has decided to establish these campuses in Kodangal and Madhira constituencies as a pilot project. During the review meeting with architects and officials, including Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary of the Education Department, the Master Plan of Integrated Campuses and other related issues were discussed.

It has been revealed that the government plans to transform the integrated residentials into mini education hubs on 20 to 25 acres of premises in each constituency. This accelerated effort signifies the government's commitment to providing quality education and enhancing opportunities for students in marginalized communities.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X