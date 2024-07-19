Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka reviews on Integrated Residential Schools

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday conducted a review of the process of setting up SC, ST and BC minority Gurukuls at one place under the name of "Integrated Residential Campus". The aim of this initiative is to provide education with advanced facilities and foster a sense of equality among students.

The government has decided to establish these campuses in Kodangal and Madhira constituencies as a pilot project. During the review meeting with architects and officials, including Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary of the Education Department, the Master Plan of Integrated Campuses and other related issues were discussed.

It has been revealed that the government plans to transform the integrated residentials into mini education hubs on 20 to 25 acres of premises in each constituency. This accelerated effort signifies the government's commitment to providing quality education and enhancing opportunities for students in marginalized communities.



