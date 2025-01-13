Live
Just In
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock Over Senior Journalist Anil Kumar's Sudden Demise
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed profound shock and grief over the sudden demise of senior journalist Anil Kumar, a respected member of the Telangana Today editorial team.
In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister extended his deepest condolences to Anil Kumar's family members during this difficult time. He acknowledged the journalist's significant contributions to the media industry and highlighted the vital role he played in shaping public discourse through his work.
Revanth Reddy also noted Anil Kumar's unwavering dedication to journalism and his commitment to upholding the values of truth and accountability in the profession. The CM emphasized the void his passing leaves in Telangana's media landscape.
The Chief Minister concluded by offering prayers for the departed soul and assured his support to Anil Kumar's family in their hour of grief.