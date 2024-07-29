Telangana CM Revanth Reddy flays BRS over power contracts, says probe will continue

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, labeling their handling of power contracts as misleading. He pointed out that the BRS's had called for an inquiry into the Chhattisgarh, Yadadri, and Bhadradri agreements and highlighted that a commission was established based on those requests.

The chief minister also noted that the Supreme Court had ruled in favor of continuing the inquiry, requesting a new chairman for the commission, which is expected to be appointed by Monday evening. He further claimed that many of the advancements in Telangana’s power supply stemmed from decisions made during the YS regime, particularly in securing uninterrupted power supply for Hyderabad.

KCR praised for negotiating a special exemption for Telangana, securing a distribution of 53.46 percent electricity for the state compared to 46.54 percent for Andhra Pradesh.

In a sharp rebuttal, CM Revanth Reddy demanded examination of records from 2015, asserting that KCR had misled the assembly on multiple occasions and illustrating how dissenting voices were silenced through marshals. Reddy also questioned the efficacy of the current solar power initiatives, claiming that under the previous governance, solar energy production remained at only one megawatt, predominantly handled by private companies.