Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Forms High-Level Committee on Sand Supply Policy for Indiramma Housing Scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has constituted a high-level committee to study and devise a comprehensive policy for sand supply for the prestigious Indiramma Housing Scheme. The committee has been instructed to complete its study and submit a detailed report within a week.

The committee comprises key officials, including Special Chief Secretary of Finance Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary of Mines N. Sridhar, Commissioner of Flagship Programs Shashanka, and Managing Director of TSMDC, Sushil Kumar.

The Chief Minister, along with Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, and Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, held a review meeting with senior officials from various departments at the Secretariat. He emphasized the need for a streamlined and beneficiary-friendly sand supply policy, especially in light of the large-scale construction of Indiramma houses planned across the state.

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted concerns about the current inefficiencies in sand management. He noted that while construction activities are increasing annually, government revenues from sand are not meeting expectations, and consumers are being forced to purchase sand at high prices. He directed officials to ensure affordable sand prices for consumers while simultaneously boosting government revenues.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of cracking down on the sand mafia, instructing officials to implement stringent measures to curb illegal activities. Additionally, he questioned the collection of fines imposed on major and minor mineral mines and called for a detailed study on the policies governing these minerals. The study’s findings are to be submitted in a comprehensive report within two weeks.

This initiative is expected to bring transparency, efficiency, and affordability to the sand supply system, thereby facilitating the smooth construction of Indiramma houses and addressing long-standing challenges in the sector.