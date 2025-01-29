Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Hails National Praise for State's Social and Economic Census

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that the state’s comprehensive social, economic, educational, employment, political, and caste enumeration (Integrated Household Survey 2024) has received national acclaim for its success. Speaking at a high-level review meeting, the CM commended the meticulous efforts involved in conducting the caste enumeration in the state.

The meeting, held at the Integrated Command Control Center, was attended by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Dhanasari Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Government Advisor K. Keshav Rao, former Minister Jana Reddy, Chief Secretary Shantikumari, and senior officials from various departments.

The CM highlighted that the household survey conducted across the state had captured the attention of the nation. He appreciated the officers involved for successfully completing the survey and confirmed that data entry for the survey had been completed and a draft report is now ready for review.

The CM instructed the Cabinet Subcommittee, led by Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and consisting of six ministers, to submit a report by February 2. The Chief Minister emphasized that the statistics gathered through this survey would significantly aid the BC Dedicated Commission established by the government.

Revanth Reddy further noted that the caste enumeration would not only support social empowerment but also aid in the development of backward classes, SCs, STs, minorities, and marginalized communities in the future. He reaffirmed that this survey was a demonstration of the government’s commitment to the promises made to the people.

The survey, which was launched on November 6 last year, was completed across all districts by the first week of December. The survey was carried out under the supervision of the Planning Department, with nearly 100,000 enumerators, supervisors, and data entry operators involved in this massive undertaking.

The survey covered approximately 1.16 crore households, with enumerators visiting each house to collect detailed data. Over 96% of household data was successfully gathered, and the data entry process has been completed.

However, officials reported some challenges, including families refusing to participate, homes being locked, or certain families being unavailable, which led to a small number of households not participating in the survey.

Following the formation of the new government, the decision to conduct the caste enumeration through the household survey was taken in a meeting chaired by the CM on February 4. On February 16, the government passed a resolution in the state assembly to officially begin the survey.