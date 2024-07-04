Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Delhi, Likely to Meet PM Modi and Amit Shah

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is currently in Delhi for an important visit. The CM arrived in the capital on Wednesday and has been holding meetings with senior leaders to discuss the expansion of the cabinet and the appointment of the PCC chief.

Today, Revanth Reddy is scheduled to meet with Congress leaders as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. His meeting with Amit Shah is set for 11:30 am, followed by a meeting with PM Modi at 1:30 pm. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and other officials will also be in attendance for these crucial meetings.

During his discussions with the Prime Minister and Home Minister, CM Revanth Reddy will bring up various important issues concerning the state of Telangana. It is expected that discussions on key development projects, policies, and other matters of state importance will be on the agenda.