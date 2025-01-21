Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates ‘Grand Indian Pavilion’ at World Economic Forum in Davos

As part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the ‘Grand Indian Pavilion’ alongside Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Jayant Sinha, as well as Kerala Minister P. Rajeev. Several senior officials and prominent figures from various states were also present at the event.

During the inauguration, Telangana IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu extended an invitation to global investors, encouraging them to invest in Telangana. He highlighted the state’s focus on key sectors such as Information Technology, Biotechnology, Agro-Processing, and Skill Development under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Telangana leads the country in per capita income and expressed his vision for the state to play a pivotal role in India’s journey toward becoming a $5 trillion economy. He reiterated his aspiration for Telangana to emerge as a $1 trillion economy, contributing significantly to the national goal.

The ‘Grand Indian Pavilion’ showcased Telangana’s investment potential and progressive policies, solidifying its reputation as a leading destination for global businesses.



