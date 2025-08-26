Live
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Joins Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Bihar Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, aimed at highlighting issues with the voter list. He took part in the padayatra organised in Supaul alongside state Congress leaders.
Joining Revanth were Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Vakiti Srihari, DCC President Rohin Reddy, and other party members.
