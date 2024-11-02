Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets University VCs, Emphasizes Restoration of Trust in Universities

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with newly appointed Vice Chancellors of state universities on Saturday at the Telangana Secretariat, where he highlighted the urgent need to restore trust and respect for higher education institutions in the region.

Expressing concern over declining confidence in universities, CM Reddy directed the Vice Chancellors to undertake a comprehensive review of the current university systems, which he indicated have been compromised. He called for a thorough study to be conducted to identify necessary measures for restoring the integrity and effectiveness of these educational institutions.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of merit-based appointments, clarifying that the Vice Chancellors were selected without external influence, based on their qualifications and social equity. He urged them to work diligently to enhance the reputation of the Congress government through their leadership.

Reddy warned that any failure in their responsibilities could result in "surprising decisions" from his office, underscoring the serious nature of their obligations. He assured the Vice Chancellors of government support, while also stressing the importance of a complete cleansing of university environments.

The CM also drew attention to pressing issues such as the rising concerns over drug abuse within universities, advising Vice Chancellors to monitor student activities closely and offer guidance where necessary. He recalled a time when students honored their Vice Chancellors for years, a sentiment he believes should be reinstated.