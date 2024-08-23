Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Party top officials at AICC Delhi

Live
Highlights
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy landed in New Delhi on Thursday night (August 22, 2024), and on Friday he met with the party's top leadership
New Delhi: Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy landed in New Delhi on Thursday night (August 22, 2024), and on Friday he met with the party's top leadership to discuss party issues such as the appointment of the new PCC chairman and cabinet expansion.
He was accompanied by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy. He just left the AICC office after meeting party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary KC Venugopal.
Following this, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy along with Deputy CM will meet Jyotiraditya M. Scindia in his office, Sanchar Bhawan New Delhi.
