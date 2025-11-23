Telangana CM Revanth Reddy praises Sathya Sai Baba at Centenary Celebrations

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praised Sathya Sai Baba for establishing an enduring place as a divine figure among his followers during the Sri Sathya Sai Centenary celebrations held at Hillview Stadium.

Attending the event, Reddy highlighted Sathya Sai Baba's teachings on service, stating, "He not only taught that service to humanity is service to the world, but he also actively implemented it." He underscored Baba's contributions in addressing education, healthcare, and drinking water challenges, asserting that Baba instilled the courage in individuals to pursue their life goals.

Reddy noted that Sathya Sai Baba's influence extends across 140 countries, with devotees contributing to humanitarian efforts globally. "It is a rare opportunity to participate in the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba," he remarked, adding that Baba won the hearts of many through his love and service.

He commended the Satya Sai Trust for achieving feats often beyond the reach of governments, such as providing free education from kindergarten to postgraduate levels and delivering critical medical treatment to thousands of impoverished individuals. Reddy also mentioned the successful provision of drinking water facilities in Palamuru and Anantapur districts, as well as in Tamil Nadu.

Concluding his address, Revanth Reddy encouraged everyone to draw inspiration from Sathya Sai Baba's teachings, reinforcing the idea that love can drive remarkable achievements.