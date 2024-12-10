Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Begin Three-Day Delhi and Jaipur Visit

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to embark on a three-day visit to Delhi and Jaipur from December 11 to 13, according to official sources. Accompanied by his family, the CM will depart from Shamshabad Airport this evening to Delhi, from where he will travel to Jaipur to attend a family wedding. He is expected to return to Delhi the same evening.

During his Delhi visit, the CM is likely to meet several Union Ministers to discuss the release of pending funds and grants under various central schemes for Telangana. Sources indicate that appointments with key ministers have been secured to address state-specific issues.

Additionally, Revanth Reddy is expected to meet AICC leaders to discuss party matters, including the reconstitution of the PCC executive committee. Senior party leaders such as PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi are also anticipated to be in Delhi for discussions.

Party insiders reveal that the meetings may finalize crucial organizational roles, with loyal leaders likely to be appointed as working presidents or senior vice-presidents. The pending cabinet expansion is also expected to be addressed, with a decision likely by the end of this month.